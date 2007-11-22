Going Green(er): Rockefeller Christmas Tree Will Light Up Thanks to 30,000 LEDs

Apparently, the folks responsible for illuminating the Rockefeller Christmas tree this year have decided that the benefits of LED lighting can no longer be ignored. This year, the tree will be decked out with 30,000 LED lights as opposed to the traditional incandescent bulbs.

The move is expected to reduce the display's electricity consumption from 3,510 to 1,297 kilowatt hours per day. And if that wasn't green enough for you, the tree will also be recycled into building materials to be used by Habitat for Humanity. And the branches will probably be used in a nutrient-rich mulch that will nourish mother Earth, hippies will dance and sing - and so on and so forth. The lighting ceremony takes place on November 28, and the tree will be illuminated daily through the first week of January. [CNN]