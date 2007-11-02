Gmail's rollout of IMAP is complete, paving way for synced GMail on Desktops, Laptops, Mobiles, and the web. Mine says it was activated since day one, but it's not working yet. For those of you interested, Lifehacker's mistress of email has posted a guide to tweak GMail's IMAP, and Google's posted a video of how to config on an iPhone, but its pretty newbish. How about the rest of you? Is GMail IMAP working alright for you? [Gmail Blog]
GMail IMAP Rollout Sorta Complete
