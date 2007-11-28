Glowing Umbrella Keeps You Infinitesimally Safer at Night

Glowing umbrellas usually light up their shafts rather than their mushroom-like tips, but this concept "Glowing Umbrella" has a glowing parasol to illuminate your way at night. It's lovely in the way that a black, non-light up umbrella isn't, but is only a concept for now. If science and technology could manage to make one of these that doesn't require swapping out batteries every other day (and make it under $50), we'd be in for four. [Tisch5 via Random Good Stuff via SciFi]