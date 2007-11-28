Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Glowing Umbrella Keeps You Infinitesimally Safer at Night

rainbow-glower.jpgGlowing umbrellas usually light up their shafts rather than their mushroom-like tips, but this concept "Glowing Umbrella" has a glowing parasol to illuminate your way at night. It's lovely in the way that a black, non-light up umbrella isn't, but is only a concept for now. If science and technology could manage to make one of these that doesn't require swapping out batteries every other day (and make it under $50), we'd be in for four. [Tisch5 via Random Good Stuff via SciFi]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles