Gizzy and Maggie, Flash Drives Disguised as Maggots or Worse

nifnaks-1.jpgMeet Gizzy the Data Worm (pictured at left), and her maggoty friend Maggie, who both appear to be stomach-turning creepy-crawlies but actually can pack 4GB in the USB flash drives nestled snugly in their plushy little bellies. Hey, is that thing named "Gizzy?" We've been called that before. Could they have named it after our humble website here? Nah. Our namesake wouldn't be so, uh, gross, would it? Wouldn't it be more sophisticated? Anyway, if your taste leans toward plushy maggots or unidentified hairy squirmy worms named Gizzy, consider dropping around 70 bucks for each of these. [NifNaks, Via Boing Boing]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.

