Gizzy and Maggie, Flash Drives Disguised as Maggots or Worse

Meet Gizzy the Data Worm (pictured at left), and her maggoty friend Maggie, who both appear to be stomach-turning creepy-crawlies but actually can pack 4GB in the USB flash drives nestled snugly in their plushy little bellies. Hey, is that thing named "Gizzy?" We've been called that before. Could they have named it after our humble website here? Nah. Our namesake wouldn't be so, uh, gross, would it? Wouldn't it be more sophisticated? Anyway, if your taste leans toward plushy maggots or unidentified hairy squirmy worms named Gizzy, consider dropping around 70 bucks for each of these. [NifNaks, Via Boing Boing]