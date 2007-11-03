Fortune magazine must have been sniffing around our haunts lately, because there's a fresh piece in its pages today about the ongoing war between your friends here at the Giz and our respected and worthy competitors at Engadget.

Entitled "The blogs of war: Engadget vs. Gizmodo," the one-page story recounts the origins of the two tech sites and competitiveness between us two, rightly surmising that the fight between us makes gadget blogging better overall.

While nobody's screaming, "Cry havoc! and let slip the dogs of war" (Shakespeare's Julius Caesar), we do have a competitive instinct around here, and any time there's a race going on, we intend to win. But maybe it's not a zero-sum game; while some say Giz vs. Engag is a fight between the cats and the dogs, others think matching up the two sites is more like comparing apples (lower-case) to oranges. [Fortune]