Gizmodo Does Halloween, Oh Do We Do It

Happy Halloween, all you scary, scary readers. Today may be the official Halloween, but we've been celebrating the holiday for at least a few days now. Here are all of our best stories that you should be sure link in your mass holiday email to look cool: Papercraft Skull with Moving Jaw

Make Blood Without Actually Bleeding

12 Best Jack-o'-Lanterns in the World

Halloween Costumes Guaranteed to Result in a Swift and Brutal Ass-Kicking

Mac-O-Lanterns

OuijaVote 2008

Haunted Home Spooky Furniture

Severed hand pets cats

Five Foot Frankenstein

Eating live octopus tentacles

Crazy Coffins

Japanese underwear with a banana in the front

Farty Pants Halloween costume

iPumpkin - iPod, Meet Pumpkin

Steampunk Time Machine is a Prop for the Ultimate Nerd Halloween Costume

And remember, never take a ride from a stranger, even if he offers you candy—at least on Halloween, because it's the one day of the year you can get the Snickers without the molestation.

