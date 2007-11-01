Gizmodo Does Halloween, Oh Do We Do It

Happy Halloween, all you scary, scary readers. Today may be the official Halloween, but we've been celebrating the holiday for at least a few days now. Here are all of our best stories that you should be sure link in your mass holiday email to look cool: Papercraft Skull with Moving Jaw
Make Blood Without Actually Bleeding
12 Best Jack-o'-Lanterns in the World
Halloween Costumes Guaranteed to Result in a Swift and Brutal Ass-Kicking
Japanese underwear with a banana in the front
Steampunk Time Machine is a Prop for the Ultimate Nerd Halloween Costume
And remember, never take a ride from a stranger, even if he offers you candy—at least on Halloween, because it's the one day of the year you can get the Snickers without the molestation.