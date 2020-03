Here's the latest update on the Movember effort. Not quite halfway and things are certainly shaping up. Feels weird as hell. Please support the effort by flinging even just a buck or two into the pot - it's all about promoting awareness and supporting research into the key men's health issues of prostate cancer and depression. Thanks to those who have joined the team or have dropped some dough in the pool - I, and all Mobros, appreciate the support.

Now, on with the week.