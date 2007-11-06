GizMoBro - update #1

Yes, it's Movember, and thanks to those who have been throwing in their support to the cause, whether by growing a mo or coughing up dough. Please give a little, if nothing else, because I'm growing a mo for the first time and while it might look intentional later in the month, right now it looks like some sort of hygiene problem. But if it helps a couple of great causes then that's what it's all about. That, and dressing up like a '70s cop show star come gala party.

Remember, it's all about defeating major men's health issues: prostate cancer, and depression. Let's do it.

Donation details again: Rego number 126828; email [email protected]

