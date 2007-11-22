When Gigabyte released their first UMPC, the U60, there was plenty to like, including the split keyboard. With the M704, Gigabyte is essentially releasing a refreshed U60 with a new look, a slightly bigger screen and a beefed-up processor. The second-gen UMPC will have a 1.2 GHz VIA processor, 768 MB of RAM, 40-60 GB HDD, a 7" screen and a three-hour battery life. Availability and pricing for the M704 is still hazy at this point, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it priced in the same range as the U60. [Crave]
Gigabyte Releases Second-Generation UMPC
