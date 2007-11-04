Giant Donkey Kong Game, Need I Say More?

The Computer Game Museum in Berlin has accomplished two things to make fanboys, such as ourselves, very moist. Firstly, they have created a museum dedicated to computer games and secondly, the institution has produced a mahoosive reconstruction of the classic Donkey Kong game using scaffolding. That is large. Lap it up fellow fanboys, lap it up. Oh, imagine how burly that large cardboard Donkey Kong would be—I wish he'd pick me up and hold me in his muscular primate arms... [UrbanRetroLifestyle]