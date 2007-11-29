Giant Atari Joystick is Just Enough Kill

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Sometimes the only way to make something old new again is to increase its proportions to a gigantic scale. The mantra has worked for the fast food, automobile and twine industries for some time. So its introduction into the vintage console modding market was inevitable. Take this gigantic, functional Atari Joystick. In video, this oversized controller has both Oscar performance and Nobel Prize written all over it. Award cat fight! [boingboing]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

