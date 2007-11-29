Sometimes the only way to make something old new again is to increase its proportions to a gigantic scale. The mantra has worked for the fast food, automobile and twine industries for some time. So its introduction into the vintage console modding market was inevitable. Take this gigantic, functional Atari Joystick. In video, this oversized controller has both Oscar performance and Nobel Prize written all over it. Award cat fight! [boingboing]
Giant Atari Joystick is Just Enough Kill
