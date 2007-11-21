PSN's director of operations, Eric Lempel, walks us through buying and downloading stuff to your PSP from the freshly launched PC PlayStation Store. It's not the most elegant setup, and you've gotta use a loader app, but it's not too painful either. Mac support and Wi-Fi transfer—or better still, a direct PSP store, a la iPod touch—are big things they should to add. What else do you guys wanna see? [Playstation.Blog]
Getting Around the New PlayStation Store for PC
