Geneva Model M Gives Your iPod Some Wood

Geneva has made a name for itself by building high-end iPod speaker docks with large wooden cabinets for better resonance and warmth. But the Model XL costs $US1,275 and the Model L costs $US699. Today, Geneva rolls out the Model M which, at $US499, dips just below the "ridiculous" price point to something possibly within reach—assuming there's a rich uncle in your life. The 14"-wide wooden cabinet houses four speakers and a 100-watt digital amp, and has a slot-loading CD player and 3.5mm aux input too. Though the Model M sits on most tables, if you're feeling extra spendy you can get a floor stand for $US120 more. [Geneva]