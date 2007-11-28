Musician and Game Boy modding guru Joey Mariano has developed an eight headed, foot pedal monster that allows users to control the buttons of a Game Boy colour with their feet. The sequencer hack processes the whole thing into an electronic orchestra of sorts, which could be quite impressive in the hands of a skilled musician. You can even use macros for executing button combos on a single pedal for more unique sounds. Throw a guitar or a keyboard into your mix and you have the makings of one impressive musical experience. Just don't go overboard and start putting cymbals between your legs or something. [filefreakout via Nerd Arts via Make]
Game Boy Foot Controller Mod For a Full-Body Music Experience
