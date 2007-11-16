The $400 Mac laptop just got even sexier with the arrival of the Asus Eee PC in Galaxy Black at Newegg. If you've wanted a cheap black Mac, now's your chance. Better still, there's no "black tax" on this baby. Sorry early adopters! [Newegg via I4U]
Galaxy Black Asus Eee PC Now Available
