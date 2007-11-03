Gadget Bottle Is Unintentionally Funny, But Still Terrible

We've had our share of cool water bottles make their way through the site. Now we get BevyTech's Gadget Bottle, which is just sad. Not only does this seem like a broken cellphone/MP3 player/pill bottle(!?) waiting to happen, but what practical reason is there for affixing a gadget to a water bottle? Granted the knife-bottle option does look extra grimy, but it'd be cooler if they built it into the bottle. I'll spend my $8.25 elsewhere, thanks. [Gadget Bottle]