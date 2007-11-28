Fully Unlocked French iPhone to Sell for $US1,110

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

french-iphone-boobies.jpgOrange will start selling the iPhone this Wednesday at three different price points: if you purchase it with one of the special iPhone voice and data contracts they will sell it for $US591. Then, current users of the Orange network will be able to purchase the iPhone without a new contract for $US962. And finally, users from other networks will be able to buy it for $US1,110, fully unlocked. In other words, and paraphrasing Obelix, these Orange froggies are crazy. [France 24]

