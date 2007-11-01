If you have been eagerly anticipating the release of the LG VX10000 "Voyager" from Verizon, you will be happy to know that a full spec sheet has leaked onto the web. A recent hands on revealed some interesting details like an external touch screen, QWERTY keyboard, and an HTML browser —but the spec sheet elaborates with features like: internal and external displays with 400 x 240 resolution, 240 minutes of talk time and 480 hours of standby, QVGA video resolution, and more. There is even a list of available accessories —but still no word on pricing. For the full details on the Voyager specs, hit the following PDF link. [Spec Sheet PDF via Phone News]
Full Verizon Voyager Specs Leaked
