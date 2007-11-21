Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Fujitsu Lightens Up With 4-Lb. 14-Inch LifeBook S6510 Lappie (and Slightly Larger S7210)

Fujitsu_LifeBook_S6510_S7210.jpgFujitsu takes some poundage off your shoulder with its latest 14-inch LifeBook S6510 notebook, weighing in at a mere 4 lbs, and measuring just 1.42" at its thickest. Under the hood, the compact S6510 has a Intel Core Duo 2 processor, an LED backlit WXGA display, a webcam and fingerprint scanner. Fujitsu also released another 14-incher, the LifeBook S7210, though this one didn't skip dessert: At 1.2 lbs. heavier, it's more in line with other notebooks of its size. The specs are similar except that the S7210 adds a dedicated smart-card slot. Both laptops are currently available; the S6510 retails at $1,530, while its more rotund sib costs $1,330. Guess you're not paying by the pound. [Fujitsu]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles