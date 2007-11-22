Part of the Sony Bravia S series, this fuchsia television may have an excellent picture with 4000:1 contrast ratio and great audio from Sony's top of the line integrated virtual surround sound technology, but it's fuchsia—you know—the slutty mum of pink. For those who are still interested, the 20" fuchsia Bravia will set you back $1000 when converted from European currency. So when people make fun of your TV, at least you can be like, "yeah, well it was like $1000 and I'm not gonna make a big deal about it but thought you should know." Note: why do TVs come in black in the first place? So colours pop. [sony via shinyshiny][photo]
Fuchsia Sony Bravia, or Why They Make TVs in Black Part XVI
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?