Fuchsia Sony Bravia, or Why They Make TVs in Black Part XVI

Part of the Sony Bravia S series, this fuchsia television may have an excellent picture with 4000:1 contrast ratio and great audio from Sony's top of the line integrated virtual surround sound technology, but it's fuchsia—you know—the slutty mum of pink. For those who are still interested, the 20" fuchsia Bravia will set you back $1000 when converted from European currency. So when people make fun of your TV, at least you can be like, "yeah, well it was like $1000 and I'm not gonna make a big deal about it but thought you should know." Note: why do TVs come in black in the first place? So colours pop. [sony via shinyshiny][photo]