Flying a Sailplane Off a Cliff

Foot-launched sailplanes have been around for a while, but this video of a guy flying one off a cliff caught our eye. On a windy mountainside, you can see him hovering in place against the wind before he goes over the side. This gives you an idea why the Wright brothers chose a windy and steep sand dune to test their first gliders—they could float without moving forward, and if there was a mishap, the soft sand was forgiving. This mountain wouldn't be so gentle, but this guy looks like he knows what he's doing. [Funlol]