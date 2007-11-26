Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Flexscan LCD Monitor for the Colour-Blind Is 24 Inches

FlexScan_SX2461W_U_1.jpgEizo has brought out the SX2461W-U, a 24-inch monitor aimed at the colour-blind. It's got 1920 x 1200 resolution, and a contrast ratio of 850:1 and brightness of 300 cd/m2. Rather like their previous 19-incher, the Eizo uses Color Universal Design (CUD) technology, which uses different colour schemes and shapes to enable the daltonic to distinguish between colors. Input comes from a pair of HDCP-enabled DVI jacks, and there are a couple of USB 2.0 ports. The Flexscan SX2461W-U, costs ¥136,000 ($A1415) and comes out on December 6. [Cudo and Akihabara News]

Trending Stories Right Now

au feature microsoft pc windows-10 windows-10-update

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

Latest Deals

Trending Articles