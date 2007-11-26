Eizo has brought out the SX2461W-U, a 24-inch monitor aimed at the colour-blind. It's got 1920 x 1200 resolution, and a contrast ratio of 850:1 and brightness of 300 cd/m2. Rather like their previous 19-incher, the Eizo uses Color Universal Design (CUD) technology, which uses different colour schemes and shapes to enable the daltonic to distinguish between colors. Input comes from a pair of HDCP-enabled DVI jacks, and there are a couple of USB 2.0 ports. The Flexscan SX2461W-U, costs ¥136,000 ($A1415) and comes out on December 6. [Cudo and Akihabara News]
Flexscan LCD Monitor for the Colour-Blind Is 24 Inches
