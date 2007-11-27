Flask Umbrella Keeps You From Being Dry in the Rain

Alcoholic on the go? Nothing's worse than getting stuck in the rain without a nip or two to help keep you warm. Well, if you had this sneaky Malacca Flask Umbrella from Swaine Adeney Brigg, you'd never go without. Simply unscrew the bottom of the handle to reveal a glass flask that you can fill up with your favourite hooch. I hope you're a functional alcoholic with a good paying job, however, as this thing will set you back a criminal $1,000. [Product Page via UrbanDaddy]