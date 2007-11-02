The Zune 2 ad campaign has begun. The slogan has changed from "Welcome to the Social" to "You Make It You"—are they saying Zune owners don't have friends?—and the visual appeal has become distinctly psychedelic, a combination of Alice in Wonderland, Yellow Submarine and Time Bandits. We notice that there's not a lot of fetishizing of the actual product in either. That could be a mistake. See for yourself in the video above, or at ZuneJourney.net. [Zune-Online.com]
First Zune 2 Ad and Zunejourney.net Promo Site Launch
