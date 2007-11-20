Today, for the first time, Bug Labs CEO Peter Semmelhack is showing off a genuine powered-up prototype of the modular, open-source consumer-electronics device. Want a camera? Snap it on. Want GPS? Go for it. Here you see him attaching touchscreen LCDs, motion sensor, camera, 3G wireless LAN and GPS. It's powered up, and the PDA app works (as you can see in the gallery), but Bug isn't showing us full functionality yet, so for that you will have to stay tuned. [Bug Labs]
First Video: Bug Labs Powers Up Its Modular Open-Source Device
