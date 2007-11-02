Bug Labs and their open source hardware might make building gadgets as easy as stacking lego bricks. Here's the first time we've seen the hardware live and we were lucky enough to have founder Peter Semmelhack walk us through the gear, module by module. Below, there's a gallery walkthrough of the parts. [Bug Labs on Giz]
First Look at Bug Labs Hardware (Video and Gallery)
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?