It was only a matter of time before pictures of the Google Phone hit the pipes. Maybe they're real. Or maybe the third tier Chinese company e28 is riding the buzz with some irresistible blog bait leaks. Either way, if this is what hardware running Google's secret OS sauce looks like, it's probably doomed. [Indiastreet]
First Google gPhone Photos Probably Fake, Definitely Beat With Ugly Stick
