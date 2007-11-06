Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

First Details of the GPhone Prototype

Although Google's Open Handset Platform may be their "GPhone" for now, they're not denying that they're currently working on an actual Google Phone, something that they'd take a more hands-on approach on for both hardware and software. An internal design, code-named "Dream", could be this phone.

The Dream looks like the iPhone, and is 5-inches long, 3-inches wide, touch-sensitive, swivels, and hides a full-sized QWERTY keyboard below. It also switches to landscape mode when it's tilted. On the software side, it's got Google's own YouTube, plus email, text editing, and a virtual machine for handling the browser. HTC's even considering developing a real version of this reference design in the same second half of 2008 that they're going to be releasing their Open Handset Platform phones. [Forbes]

