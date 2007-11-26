Fan Case Mod Keeps CPU, Half the World Cool

Sixty-six fans is a lot, but if you are planning to mod a standard PC case with fans allover, you shall be requiring that amount of cooling power. We very much doubt the mod retains the PC's original energy star rating, but if you have a problem keeping cool and you continually have your CPU shorting on you, why not put some extra cool on your case?

That is if you can stand the awful sight, deafening sound and dust build up, which will eventually cause your CPU to short out, anyway. Then you can go back to being sweaty and miserable—might we suggest a standard desktop fan? It just seems easier. [Boing Boing]