Eye Power, Your Pushbutton Nearsightedness Cure, or One-Way Ticket to Blindness

If the thought of blindness doesn't scare you, this Eye Power thingamajig supposedly uses ultrasonic waves to somehow jostle your nearsighted eyeball into compliance. Its makers claim a ten-minute session can cure those bleary deadlights of yours, so you can toss away those specs and contacts, forever eagle-eyed and triumphant over your once-stubborn progressive myopia. Either that or start getting used to playing lots of blues and wearing very dark sunglasses. Please, if you're going to drop $US800 on this snake-oil experiment, just try it on one eye first. So it either works (doubtful), makes you blind, or does nothing but separate you from your $800. We're not about to test it. [Rakuten, via DVICE]