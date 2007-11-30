If the thought of blindness doesn't scare you, this Eye Power thingamajig supposedly uses ultrasonic waves to somehow jostle your nearsighted eyeball into compliance. Its makers claim a ten-minute session can cure those bleary deadlights of yours, so you can toss away those specs and contacts, forever eagle-eyed and triumphant over your once-stubborn progressive myopia. Either that or start getting used to playing lots of blues and wearing very dark sunglasses. Please, if you're going to drop $US800 on this snake-oil experiment, just try it on one eye first. So it either works (doubtful), makes you blind, or does nothing but separate you from your $800. We're not about to test it. [Rakuten, via DVICE]
Eye Power, Your Pushbutton Nearsightedness Cure, or One-Way Ticket to Blindness
