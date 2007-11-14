Extreme Range Wi-Fi Router Reaches a Quarter Mile

By boosting its output to 30dBm (the maximum limited allowed by the FCC), this Extreme Range Wi-Fi router can allow you to get online wirelessly at up to a quarter-mile away from the base station.

Other features include 802.11b/g, WEP, WPA2, WPA-Enterprise and wireless repeater support. That last bit is important because you can actually keep using your newer, fancier router, but just use this Extreme Range Wi-Fi when you need to head down the road to berate your neighbours for keeping you up at night. Then again, $284 may be too high of a price for this when you can just buy a bunch of cheap repeaters and accomplish the same thing. [ThinkGeek via Random Good Stuff]