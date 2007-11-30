The South Korean man who was reportedly killed by an exploding mobile phone battery, well, wasn't. Apparently the damage to his lungs, heart, spine and ribs was too extensive to be caused by one measly cellphone. Still, he did have a melted phone in his breast pocket and they aren't quite sure how exactly he got so messed up, but they're pretty certain it wasn't just his phone. Any hypotheses, super sleuths? [Yahoo News]
Exploding Cellphone Determined to Not Be Cause of Death of Korean Worker
