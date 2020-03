Photographer Holger Pooten is well known in Europe for his work with Nike, but as you can see here, he knows how to shoot gadgets, too. Here he's frozen an exploded view of a fax machine, right in front of our eyes. Take a look at how he eviscerates a robot cat, and then does his magic on a vase full of orchids.

How does he do that? It's nearly miraculous. Be sure to visit his site for dozens more of Holger's unique photos. [Holger Pooten]