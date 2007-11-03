Evolution of the Sidekick Flip From the 3, iD, LX to the Slide

As part of the Slide review process, Benny G and I just made this super-quick video of all four recent models: Sidekick 3, Sidekick iD, Sidekick LX and Sidekick Slide. What will you notice? Changes in flip action, changes in the flip sound effects, and remarkable difference in screen brightness and clarity. But one question, Motorola: if you're so cool building the Sidekick Slide, how come you didn't put a slide-open sound effect? I'll be sure to follow up on that mystery. [T-Mobile Sidekick]