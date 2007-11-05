Microsoft and ESPN have struck a deal to sell NCAA basketball and football games, the X Games and shows like Madden Nation in the Live Marketplace. Standard-def NCAA games are $3; HD versions run $4.50, and they go live "within 48 hours" of the end of the game. ESPN content is $2 for standard def and $3 for HD. [Yahoo!/AP]
ESPN and NCAA Sports Hit Xbox Live Marketplace
