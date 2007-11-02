Erotic Car Seat Seduction Massager Helps You Arrive at Work Totally Refreshed

Ladies, are you getting bored on your way to work? Commute in various stages of ecstasy with this Erotic Car Seat Seduction Massager, letting four areas of your posterior know in no uncertain terms that there's a whole lot of shakin' going on. Plug it into your car's cigarette lighter, and as you manipulate its handheld intensity control, it'll keep "your most treasured pleasure points" alive and kicking until you arrive safely at the salt mines.

Sure, there are plenty of car seat massagers on the market, but this £59.99 ($124) contraption is explicitly designed for m'lady's pleasure. Now you can add one more distraction to your morning commute in addition to talking on the phone, eating breakfast, listening to the radio and applying makeup: taking a ride on the hootchie koochie vibration train. Just let us know which highway you take to work before you purchase one of these poontang shakers, and we'll alter our route accordingly. [Love Honey, via Shiny Shiny]