Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles - Posters, Trailer Are Mildly Sexy

sarahconnorchronicles_front.jpgAfter years of production and planning, coming on January 13, 2008 is the TV version of the venerable Terminator series, entitled Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (AU: it's scheduled to screen on Channel 9 here). Depending on your point of view, it's either going to bring a fresh new Terminator into your home every week or completely ruin the entire franchise. Nevertheless, on the next page check out the trailer and arty new posters released by Fox to hype the series, featuring the tough babe cast as Sarah Connor, Brit actress Lena Headey. That gallery is SFW unless you're toiling your life away in the midst of the Amish (and Mennonite) community.

If we get to look at her every week, this show has potential.

[Fox, via Sarah Connor Chronicles]

