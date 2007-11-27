The winner of Electrolux's Design Lab 2007 competition will be announced tomorrow in Paris, and these are the final eight products hoping to win their creator €5,000 ($8,450). The brief was to design something eco-friendly and sustainable for 2020, and sexiest is the Fog Shower by Joo Diego Schlmansky from Brazil, which consumes just two litres of water during a five-minute shower. It's all to do with the mist of microscopic water droplets, rather than a traditional shower, which uses around 20 liters for the same amount of scrub-up time. The Fridge is pretty spanky too, no? [Electrolux Design Lab via MoCo Loco]
Electrolux Design Lab Finalists Biting Their Nails as the Winner is Announced
