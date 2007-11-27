Electrolux Design Lab Finalists Biting Their Nails as the Winner is Announced

The winner of Electrolux's Design Lab 2007 competition will be announced tomorrow in Paris, and these are the final eight products hoping to win their creator €5,000 ($8,450). The brief was to design something eco-friendly and sustainable for 2020, and sexiest is the Fog Shower by Joo Diego Schlmansky from Brazil, which consumes just two litres of water during a five-minute shower. It's all to do with the mist of microscopic water droplets, rather than a traditional shower, which uses around 20 liters for the same amount of scrub-up time. The Fridge is pretty spanky too, no? [Electrolux Design Lab via MoCo Loco]