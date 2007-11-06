Electric Light Flickers Like a Candle, Turns on With Magnetic "Match"

The Hono Light design by Japanese based company Metaphys brings a high tech edge to the traditional candle using an LED light source that flickers like a real candle and can be lit with a special magnetic match. It can even be turned off by blowing on it. Unfortunately, the product is only a concept piece at the moment —which is too bad because if you put a few of these together you could create some really interesting lighting solutions. [Metaphys via Dezeen via Boing Boing]