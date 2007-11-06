The Hono Light design by Japanese based company Metaphys brings a high tech edge to the traditional candle using an LED light source that flickers like a real candle and can be lit with a special magnetic match. It can even be turned off by blowing on it. Unfortunately, the product is only a concept piece at the moment —which is too bad because if you put a few of these together you could create some really interesting lighting solutions. [Metaphys via Dezeen via Boing Boing]
Electric Light Flickers Like a Candle, Turns on With Magnetic "Match"
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?