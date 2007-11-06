Electric Cruiser: Cooler Than Segway, Still No Exercise Involved

The Electric Cruiser by Mademoto provides users with all of the joys of skateboarding and in-line skating with out all of the pesky benefits of exercise. With a monstrous 250W engine under the hood, this bad boy will tug you along at a breathtaking 18 mph (probably less if you are a bit on the chunky side or a gentle slope crosses your path) — and the flame decals will give you a hard biker-esque look. Additional photo after the break. [Product Page via 7Gadgets]