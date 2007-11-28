Effortless Kayaking, Motorised by the Sun's Rays

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

SPK1_front.jpgIf you're too lazy to paddle your own kayak, the solar-powered SPK-1 outrigger can harness the energy of the sun to get you on your way. Three big solar panels on this kayak-mounted attachment feed power to a silent-running electric trolling motor with 36 pounds of thrust. On the next page, take a look at a detailed diagram of the SPK-1.SPKcallout2Web.jpg

The outrigger attachment, including the frame, motor, waterproofed battery in the flotation pod compartment, and solar cells with a 120-volt charger retails for $US1100. Or, you could just get a real kayaker to shoot some video of a kayak trip, and then just watch it in the comfort of your own home. Sheesh. [Solar Powered Kayak]

Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?

