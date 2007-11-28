Effortless Kayaking, Motorised by the Sun's Rays

If you're too lazy to paddle your own kayak, the solar-powered SPK-1 outrigger can harness the energy of the sun to get you on your way. Three big solar panels on this kayak-mounted attachment feed power to a silent-running electric trolling motor with 36 pounds of thrust. On the next page, take a look at a detailed diagram of the SPK-1.

The outrigger attachment, including the frame, motor, waterproofed battery in the flotation pod compartment, and solar cells with a 120-volt charger retails for $US1100. Or, you could just get a real kayaker to shoot some video of a kayak trip, and then just watch it in the comfort of your own home. Sheesh. [Solar Powered Kayak]