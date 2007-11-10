Along side the Eee Desktop news we told you about earlier, Jonathan Tseng, VP of marketing at Asus, also stated that a Windows XP version of the Eee PC would be available this December. With no word on a specific release date, specs or price, we can only hope the Windows version doesn't bump up the cost even more. [Digitimes]
EeePC Getting Windows XP Version in December
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?