Remember, sweaty feet equals smelly shoes. Do everyone around you a favour by drying your shoes regularly with the new Eco Shoes Dryer. Each dryer contains a silica gel material that can absorb moisture using power generated by an internal battery that can be charged from any standard wall socket. When your shoes are dry, the indicator window turns from pink to blue, letting you know that it is safe for you and your loved ones to re-enter the house. Available for 2,980 yen (or $27). [Life in Detail via Sci Fi Tech]
Eco Shoes Dryer Saves Us All From Your Smelly Feet
