Earth Utility Vehicle Should Be The New ATV

The Model One ATV which is an all electric, all terrain vehicle is touted as the the world's first "Earth Utility Vehicle". A creation of Barefoot Motors, which as you might have seen form the video, has Mythbuster legend, Jamie Hyneman as design engineer. Their goal was to create a vehicle designed for working in nature that would be eco-friendly while still providing needed power. Their first model with an all electric motor powered by lithium batteries is equipped with both high and low gears, all wheel drive, regenerative braking and 1000 lbs of towing capacity. With all the power of a standard ATV but with zero emissions, the Model One ATV is the future of ATVs, and being all electric it's logical too. [Barefoot Motors]