We can't determine whether this DXG-110 is any good or not without actually testing it, but the fact that it crams 10-megapixels into a $169 body just reminds us that megapixel count is not the best way to tell the quality of a camera. However, if you do want a 10-megapixel cam for under $200 (of which this is the first), it has a 2.5-inch TFT screen, 3x optical zoom, 30FPS VGA video recording, 32MB internal memory, and is SD compatible. It also has proprietary DXG technology that picks the best dynamic range in high contrast scenes and some "Dynamic Fill Light" to enhance dark areas. It may be 10-megapixels for $169, but you often get what you pay for. [DXGUSA]
DXG's $169 10-Megapixel Camera Is First Under $200
Trending Stories Right Now
Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again
Here we go again, folks. If you haven't installed the latest Windows 10 update, you should probably steer clear. The new patch is a cornucopia of serious issues that include slow boot times, program crashes and the blue screen of death.
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?