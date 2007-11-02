DXG's $169 10-Megapixel Camera Is First Under $200

We can't determine whether this DXG-110 is any good or not without actually testing it, but the fact that it crams 10-megapixels into a $169 body just reminds us that megapixel count is not the best way to tell the quality of a camera. However, if you do want a 10-megapixel cam for under $200 (of which this is the first), it has a 2.5-inch TFT screen, 3x optical zoom, 30FPS VGA video recording, 32MB internal memory, and is SD compatible. It also has proprietary DXG technology that picks the best dynamic range in high contrast scenes and some "Dynamic Fill Light" to enhance dark areas. It may be 10-megapixels for $169, but you often get what you pay for. [DXGUSA]