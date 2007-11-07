Dude, Get a Dell...PlayStation 3

Most people don't think "I'll go to Dell!" when shopping for a PS3, but according to Dell's current deal, they really should. While the 40GB PS3 will run you $399 at most stores, Dell's offer packages a free HDMI cable and copy of Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction (one of the biggest releases of the season for the platform). All in all, you are getting about $80 in freebies without signing up for special high rate credit cards, Good Housekeeping magazine subscriptions or whatever crap vendors are trying to sell you. [dell via digg]

AU: No such sales are appearing on the AU Dell site that we've seen.