I went to the Dubai Air Show this week, got into a Typhoon fighter cockpit, tickled the most powerful gas turbine in the planet, explored the belly of the biggest cargo plane in the world and jumped aboard the fastest turboprop plane ever. All quite amazing and coming in video soon to Giz. However, one of the things that really amazed me were all the toys displayed around the floor in Boeing, BAE, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and hundreds of aerospace and defence companies' booths. If there's anything these big boys like more than their big deadly toys are the models. And I'm not talking about the blonde Russian booth babes. Check the mega-gallery after the jump.
Dubai Air Show Has Most Amazing Aircraft and Weapon Models Ever
