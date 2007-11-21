Those "His and Hers" special edition Nintendo DS Lite bundles we told you about a while back got official today. Available in pretty pink (with a paw print) or gold (with the Triforce logo!), they come with Nintendogs: Best Friends or Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass, respectively, and will cost $150 apiece when they go on sale Friday. [Kotaku]
DS Lite Bundles Get Official In Time For Holidays
