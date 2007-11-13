Drive eRazer Tabula Rasas Hard Drives, No Computer Required

Need to kill the data on a hard drive you have lying around but don't wanna bother hooking it up to a PC? Wiebetech's pocket-sized eRazer plugs directly into lonely hard drives and genocides whatever naughtiness you have have etched into it at a rate of 35MB/s, leaving a 250GB hard drive scorched earth in under two hours.

There are two versions, both of which meet DoD HDD sanitation specfications: The $99 Standard hooks up to IDE drives and performs a single pass, while the $150 pro model jacks into SATA drives and sports a multi-pass mode for the super paranoid. [Wiebetech via Crave]