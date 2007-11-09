dreamGEAR Wii GameBlaster Looks Better Than Nintendo's

Unlike the official Nintendo Wii lightgun accessory that has the trigger up in the front hand—which is more awkward than Frankenstein dancing—the dreamGEAR Wii GameBlaster has only one trigger, and it's in the back. Also unlike the official gun, it takes in both the Wiimote and the Nunchuk controller and connects the two without visible wires. This actually looks better than the real thing, and if you can somehow reprogram the trigger button in-game to be on the Nunchuk instead of on the Wiimote, you've got yourself the optimal zombie shooting experience. [Dreamgear via Uber Gizmo]